Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Two Georgia acts took home big prizes at the music industry's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!

Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one.

The rapper and producer won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, along with Drake and Tems, for the song "Wait for U."

In the same category, Future beat out Clayton County hip-hop artist Latto for her song "Big Energy."

She was also nominated for Best New Artist but lost to Samara Joy.

Young Thug and Gunna's popular rap song "pushin P" was included among the nominations for Best Rap Song. The two are facing charges in a high profile RICO case involving the Young Slime Life gang in Atlanta.

That award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar for "The Heart Part 5."

Meanwhile, Atlanta's own Maverick City Music Gospel Choir garnered four wins, including:

Best Gospel Album for "Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)" with Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Breathe"

Best Christian Contemporary Christian Music Performance for the song "Fear is Not My Future"

Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Kingdom"

The city's dominance in the hip hop industry was also on display on-stage as rappers Big Boi - one half of the duo OutKast - and Lil Baby were part of a star studded tribute to 50 years since the music genre began.