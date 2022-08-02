Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina

A possible reason for the cancelation points to Music Midtown's weapons policy that bans weapons "of any kind," conflicting with Georgia's gun laws.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina.

Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival.

Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond our control" they would no longer be hosting the event. The website said that ticket holders would receive refunds in the next 24 hours.

A possible reason for the cancelation points to Music Midtown's weapons policy that bans weapons "of any kind," conflicting with Georgia's gun laws.

The two-day festival has been a staple of Atlanta since 1994, and this year, it was supposed to be held Sept. 17-18 in the heart of the city at Piedmont Park.

Festival organizers said more than 30 artists from a vast variety of genres were going to perform.

Hey, @musicmidtown! Come on up to North Carolina. We’re ready to welcome you to one of our amazing outdoor spaces to help you host a fun and safe festival. https://t.co/UCQhJ3orZA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 2, 2022

