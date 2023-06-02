Ashley McBryde had quite the memorable night on Sunday, as she took home her first ever Grammy during the 65th annual award ceremony.

LOS ANGELES — Arkansas' own Ashley McBryde had quite the memorable night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards yesterday.

The singer-songwriter, who was born in Waldron, Arkansas, took home the first Grammy of her career on Sunday.

McBryde won the award alongside Carly Pearce, as the took were recognized as the Best Duo/ Group Performance during the big night.

It's been an eventful few months for the newly-awarded Grammy-winning artist as McBryde was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry back in October.

McBryde received the "invitation of a lifetime" from country music legend Garth Brooks as the two chatted through video call.

The moment was all captured during CBS Mornings, as both McBryde and Brooks became emotional during the call.

McBryde immediately accepted Brooks' offer and became a member of the legendary group, whose history dates back nearly 100 years to its founding in 1925.

"There's Grammys and there's being a member in the Grand Ole Opry," McBryde said back in October. "[Those] are the two greatest things that could ever happen to you as an entertainer."

Fast forward a few months and now, as of February 2023, McBryde has accomplished what she declares to be the two hallmarks for an entertainer.

