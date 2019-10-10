OCALA, Fla. — Knoxville native and country music star Kelsea Ballerini surprised a special fan this week with a gift she hopes keeps him inspired to make music.

Ayden is from Florida. He has brain cancer and has been blind since he was 3 years old.

He met Ballerini a few months ago at a meet and greet in St. Augustine and his mom said the two chatted over their love for music. Ayden gave her a note that he made for her in braille and included a picture.

Ballerini didn't forget.

"I literally have no words. I come home to find a big box on my porch," Ayden's mom, Tiffany Henke, said in a post. "As I bring it into the house, I noticed it was addressed to Ayden. It was from Nashville, Tennessee and we don't know anybody from there."

She was wrong -- they know Ballerini.

Ayden's mom said she waited for him to get home from school to have him open it.

As he started to take it out of the box, his mom told him it had the initials 'KB' on the bag and asked him who it could be. Ayden instantly knew it was Kelsea Ballerini.

"She sent this beautiful electric guitar to Ayden," Henke said.

Under the guitar was a note addressed to Ayden with a heart on it.

It read:

Ayden,

Meeting you in St. Augustine really touched my heart and I wanted to get you a special guitar to encourage you to keep playing and using your gift.

All my love, Kelsea.

Tiffany Henke

He instantly burst into tears.

On the electric guitar is Ayden's name in braille.

"This is amazing," you can hear him say between sobs.

"I can't believe Kelsea Ballerini sent this to me. I can't believe it," he said.

"My favorite singer sent me the most amazing-ist, most greatest thing," he said. "I am so happy right now that she sent me this."

Tiffany Henke

"Needless to say, he and I are blubbering babies over this. I've never been so happy for my baby," Henke said.

She said their reaction to the gift is impossible to put into words.

"Thank you Kelsea for this incredible gift you have forever impacted Ayden's heart and his life," she said.