Atlanta to welcome first Latin music festival at Lakewood Amphitheatre

The “Pum Pum Latin Music Festival” is a one-day event that will take place at the Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 3.

ATLANTA — Each September, the Atlanta area offers up a variety of music festivals, from Music Midtown to Sweet Auburn Music Fest. The city is adding a new event to the mix with its first-ever Latin music festival.

Headliners include:

Chencho Corleone

El Alfa

Zion & Lennox

Jowell & Randy

Jay Wheeler

The festival’s lineup features a variety of Latin artists, from chart-topping sensations like El Alfa to rising stars like Puerto Rican superstar Nesi. Festival attendees will have a chance to support popular reggaeton artists and local talent at the same time.

Offering support to local artists and DJs was important to festival organizers.

“I’ve always helped my DJ friends out," Angel Arroyo, Atlanta DJ and one of the festival organizers said. “It’s only right to continue that. I want to continue helping the community out, helping out local artists with this festival.”

Arroyo first had the idea for a Latin music festival in Atlanta during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally from Peru, he moved to the U.S. as a child and has been a part of the city’s music scene for more than 16 years as a DJ.

“This festival has always been a dream of mine,” Arroyo explained.“This is something I knew that Atlanta needed.”

Arroyo encourages everyone to attend and asks that people bring their home country flags to represent where they come from.

“The Pum Pum Festival is an opportunity to have a great time, to represent your country, represent your ancestors, listen to great music, watch your favorite artist and also show love to your city,” Arroyo said.

The Latin festival experience will be complete with food trucks serving Latin cuisine and the Pum Pum Market, where guests can discover unique crafts and goods from Latin artists.

According to organizers, tickets for the festival are on sale now on its website.