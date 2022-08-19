Macon Pops kicking off 10th year with Friday night concert

They're celebrating their tenth year of music, dancing and fun on Friday night.

Steve Moretti, the CEO of Macon Pops, is happy to offer a variety of music at the first concert of the year on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"There's something for everybody from Zac Brown Band to Adele to Beyonce to Harry Styles and the Weeknd," Moretti said.

The guest artists for this concert include Atlanta Hunter Callahan and Grace Asbury.

"They're incredibly-talented singers," he said. "One of them is literally on the cusp of blowing up. They have a movie coming up with Jeff Bridges."

He's looking forward towards everyone hearing their performances.

This year, there will be a gala featuring a big band and Chuck Leavell.

Moretti said he is still being cautious with the amount of tables at the concert.

"We're adapting and we're doing the best we can to give a good experience to people while still making them feel safe and having a good crowd," he said.

Moretti hopes to continue to make the concerts a great, diverse experience.

"I'm excited about the continuation of versatility that we're able to offer at such a high level in our community," he said. "We've gotten recognized internationally and nationally for what we're able to do."

Moretti said a year's worth of planning goes into the concert series. However, the musicians pull it off effortlessly without multiple rehearsals and within a day.

"We run our show from 3:30 to 5:30, take a break and then do the concert," he said. "And it's performed like we've played it our whole life because we're lucky to have such talented musicians."

For the future, members of the audience can expect jazz, rock, Hawaiian music and more styles.

The next concert, at the Grand Opera House, will highlight George Gershwin.

The third concert will be the Christmas lights show, and he hopes to offer music to a larger amount of people for this concert.

He said the concerts offer the audience a chance to let loose on the dance floor and enjoy bars and other activities.