Here are the surprise acoustic songs Taylor Swift has performed on 'The Eras' tour so far

The superstar promised fans two different acoustic songs during each performance.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video from above is from earlier coverage of the tour.

With anticipation at its fullest, Talor Swift fans are trying to guess what songs the pop star will perform in Atlanta during her 'The Eras' tour this weekend.

The superstar promised fans two different acoustic songs during each performance, which means three nights to guess for Atlanta fans.

Here's a list of the secret songs Taylor Swift has played thus far:

"Mirrorball" from the album "Taylor Swift" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (March 17, 2023)

"Tim McGraw" from the album "Taylor Swift" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (March 17, 2023)

"This Is Me Trying" from the album "Folklore" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (March 18, 2023)

"State of Grace" from the album "Red" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (March 18, 2023)

"Our Song" from the album "Taylor Swift" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 24, 2023

"Snow on the Beach" from the album "Midnights" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 24, 2023)

"Cowboy Like Me" (with Marcus Mumford) from the album "Evermore" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 25, 2023)

"White Horse" from the album "Fearless" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (March 25, 2023)

"Sad Beautiful Tragic" from the album "Red" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (March 31, 2023)

"Ours" from the album "Speak Now" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (March 31, 2023)

"Death by a Thousand Cuts" from the album "Lover" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2023)

"Clean" from the album "1989" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2023)

"Jump Then Fall" from the album "Fearless" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 2, 2023)

"The Lucky One" from the album "Red" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 2, 2023)

"Speak Now" from the album "Speak Now" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 13, 2023)

"Treacherous" from the album "Red" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 13, 2023)

"The Great War" (with Aaron Dessner) from the album "Midnights" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 14, 2023)

"You're on Your Own Kid" from the album "Midnights" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 14, 2023)

"Mad Woman" from the album "Folklore" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 15, 2023)

"Mean" from the album "Speak Now" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (April 15, 2023)

"Wonderland" from the album "1989" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 21, 2023)

"You're Not Sorry" from the album "Fearless" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 21, 2023)

"A Place in This World" from the album "Taylor Swift" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 22, 2023)

"Today Was a Fairy Tale" from the Valentine's Day soundtrack at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 22, 2023)

"Begin Again" from the album "Red" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 23, 2023)