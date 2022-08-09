x
Music Midtown was canceled, but headliner My Chemical Romance will still perform in metro Atlanta

The concert will take place at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on Sunday, Sept. 18.
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2010 file photo, My Chemical Romance performs during the pre-game show for the NFL Football game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium in London. The New Jersey-based band announced early Saturday, March 23, 2013, that "it has come time for it to end." The foursome thanked their fans in a statement and said the experience was "a true blessing." My Chemical Romance's sound is a mix of alternative, punk rock and pop. They released their debut album in 2002, but really made a splash on the music scene in 2004 with the platinum-selling "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge." It featured the Top 40 hit "Helena." (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The "black parade" is still coming to metro Atlanta.

My Chemical Romance announced the band is planning another concert in Alpharetta after Music Midtown was canceled last week

The alternative rock band will bring their tunes to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.  –  the same weekend the band was scheduled to headline Music Midtown.

The band is offering presale tickets for Music Midtown fans. The presale starts Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12 at noon for the general public. 

100 GECS, an American hyperpop duo, will also perform as their special guests. 

Click here for more information about how to get tickets. 

