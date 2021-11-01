Engagement photo puzzle hilariously reveals smiling stranger holding a birthday cake

There was a mix-up with 10 Tampa Bay reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen's engagement gift. Now, she's trying to find the man in the photo.

Well, that's not Thuy Lan!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. We just have no idea what those words are supposed to be.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen spent her weekend putting together a puzzle that was supposed to be a photo of her and her fiancé. As she started the puzzle, she soon realized that collage.com had sent her the pieces of somebody else's puzzle with a stranger's photo.

TWITTER I NEED HELP if you know a white man that had a birthday cake with m&ms on it one time sitting in his RV or something can you tell him I have his puzzle because it came to me as an engagement gift and I’m sure he wants his puzzle more than mine 😂 pic.twitter.com/4RJmEz6aMf — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) January 11, 2021

Thuy Lan tweeted a photo of the final product saying, “TWITTER I NEED HELP if you know a white man that had a birthday cake with m&ms on it one time sitting in his RV or something can you tell him I have his puzzle because it came to me as an engagement gift and I’m sure he wants his puzzle more than mine.”

Now the real mystery…who is the man in the puzzle? Who has the pieces of Thuy Lan and her fiancé Mark in their puzzle box?

Help us in the search to find the man in the RV holding his birthday cake, so Thuy Lan can give him the pieces to his puzzle. If you recognize him or have any information, please email tnguyen@10tampabay.com.

