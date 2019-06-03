WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A ribbon cutting was held for a new arcade in Warner Robins on Tuesday.

Owner, Kevin, says the Purple Panda Arcade has 5 Virtual Reality (VR) is currently one of two VR arcades in Georgia.

RELATED: Kids spa to host grand opening in Warner Robins

"When you put it on your face, there are sensors around the room that you can play with that allows you to fully look all over the place and be able to see a full world in the game that you're playing," he explained about the VR stations.

The arcade has a unique free play system for all of its other games.

"The arcade is some place that family -- young kids, older kids, adults -- can come in and spend a day and not break the bank," he said. "There are no quarters or tokens involved with the arcade."

WMAZ

Players will be able to pay $10 for a day pass to play from open to close.

RELATED: 'Tasty Prayer..the Cookie Bar' opens in Warner Robins

"Five and younger are free, and if you have a large family where there's five people or more, then we reduce it from $10 to $8."

The arcade is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the week.

Purple Panda Arcade is located at 813 N. Houston Road. Suite C, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093. Click here to visit its Facebook page.