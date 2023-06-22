Physicians group calling for Macon Bacon name change gets national attention

The Bacon say they've seen a lot of folks call in with orders for merchandise since the billboard went up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A group called the "Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine" want to get people to eat a more plant based diet.

They had a hand in driving McDonalds out of Atrium Health Navicent over three years ago.

Now, they have their sights set on the Macon Bacon baseball team.

The group sent Bacon general manager Brandon Raphael a large manilla envelope.

“I thought it was a joke,” he said.

Nope! This group promoting plant based products wants the Bacon to drop their love affair with pigs.

The letter went even further... asking them to change their name to the 'Macon Facon Bacon'.



“I did think that was pretty funny...at least suggest another name like the Macon Peaches,” Raphael joked.



In other words, they'll change their name when pigs fly.

Sure the team serves up tons of pork in their stadium, but they also pride themselves on a vegetarian option - the Bean Burger.



“The group did not mention that,” Rafael recalled.

But the controversy did spark up folks to pig out on Macon Bacon merchandise.

"What's great about our gear is that it all says Macon on it," said Raphael.

It's not just the uptick in sales.

Fox News picked up the story Wednesday morning.

“I was on a radio station in anchorage Alaska this morning live asking about it,” Raphael explained.



As for the plant based folks, we asked them did they really think the Bacon would ditch a beloved moniker?

"We would hope they would consider it but I understand there is a lot of factors,” their spokesperson said.