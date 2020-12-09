Bear found scavenging on human remains at GSMNP backcountry campsite

Hikers discovered Patrick Madura's body Friday afternoon. The cause of death is unknown, the park said.

UPDATE:

The man who was found dead in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday has been identified as 43-year-old Patrick Madura from Elgin, Illinois, the park said.

Original story:

Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park euthanized a bear after finding it scavenging on a man's body discovered at a backcountry campsite, the park said in a statement Saturday.

Hikers found the body at campsite 82 near the Hazel Creek Trail Friday afternoon. The statement said the hikers first saw an unoccupied tent at the campsite and later found the body across a nearby creek, the statement said.

The park said the hikers left to get cell service and notified rangers around 7 p.m. Friday night.

"Law enforcement rangers and wildlife officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Staff arrived at campsite 82 shortly after midnight and confirmed the report of a deceased adult human male," the statement said.

After seeing the bear scavenging on the remains, the rangers killed the bear.

Rangers are currently working to notify next-of-kin and have not released the man's name. They say he was from out-of-state. The statement said the cause of death is unknown, but an investigation is underway.