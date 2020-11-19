Get Out of the House | Visit Mercier Orchards or Fall Branch Falls in north Georgia

Get Out of the House with this adventure, picking apples at Mercier Orchards or chasing waterfalls at Fall Branch Falls, all the way in north Georgia.

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Some may associate fall with biting into a nice, juicy apple and some people may prefer to head to the great outdoors when the weather gets cooler.

People travel to Mercier Orchards to fill their carts with fresh-picked apples.

Mercier Orchards is an apple stand on steroids. People can pick up some of their most popular ones, like Crimson Tide and Pink Lady.

Stretching 200 acres, the orchard has been around for more than 75 years.

You can get all kinds of varieties, including Ambrosias, Crisps, and the good old Granny Smith among many others.

Dennis and Darlene Noble came from Cochran for the crop, but there's also a gift shop.

"You get candy. I even got some bedroom slippers," Darlene Nobles said.

There's also a winery and you can even take selfies on a tractor.

Plenty of people enjoy the sweets though.

"They are the best apple fritters I ever ate," Dennis Nobles said.

A lot of people come for the pies too. They are scrumptious and come in a half a dozen flavors. Everything is handmade, including the popular apple cider doughnuts.

"Amazing and it smells like home cinnamon, goodness and icing," Jocelyn Rease said.

That's hard to beat, but less than 15 miles down the road, you can hike to Fall Branch Falls.

It's a beautiful half-mile hike to get to the jackpot, and they have three benches to rest along the way.

Just find a rock when you get to the water, sit back, and relax.

"Oh this is gorgeous," Louis Cuyler said.

Active families could even pack a lunch.