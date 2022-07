The zoo said he got to explore his outdoor habitat for the first time on Tuesday, July 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Orange you glad to see a new baby langur at Zoo Knoxville?

The little silvered-leaf langur was born on June 26, bringing the troop at Langur Landing to eight members, according to a post from Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo said he got to explore his outdoor habitat for the first time on Tuesday, July 12.

Welcome to the world, little one!