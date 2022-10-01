Porchfest is back in Athens this Oct. 2

The event will feature over 155 free events and over 150 artists performing on porches all over the Classic City.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Classic City is turning up the volume this Sunday for Historic Athens Porchfest, featuring events, music and more.

Porchfest is an annual event where artists perform on local porches for the masses. There will be over 155 free events hosted around the city and several places to grab something to eat and drink.

It's on October 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, and they've got a list of all the artists performing and the addresses where they will perform.

This event is hosted by Historic Athens, a 55-year-old non-profit working to celebrate and conserve the community heritage of the city. Aside from being a college town known for the barking Georgia Bulldogs, Athens is home the home of famous bands like the B52s and REM. And throughout their city's history, it's always gravitated towards music and art.