Rapper Quavo gives surprise performance at Truist Park ahead of album release

"Rocket Power" will be released on Friday, Aug. 18.

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s own Quavo surprised Braves and Yankees fans with a performance of his unreleased song “Who Wit Me?" Tuesday night, according to Braves officials.

The song is part of his upcoming second solo album "Rocket Power" set to release on Friday.

Quavo made a dramatic appearance at Truist Park, standing on the dugout and rapping.

This performance comes after Quavo’s “Rocket Power” album pop up shop at Good Times Atlanta. The event featured merchandise, giveaways and showcased the exclusive pair of "Rocket Power" Air Jordan 1s and 94 jerseys.

This will be Quavo’s first full-length project since his joint album with Migos member TakeOff, “Only Built For Infinity Links” released in October 2022.

"Rocket Power" honors Quavo's late nephew, TakeOff, while adding to the rapper’s discography.

Rapper Takeoff was killed outside of Houston's 810 Billiards and Bowling alley after an argument resulted in a shooting. Patrick Clark, the man accused of killing TakeOff, posted a $1 million bond. He was released from jail back in January.

Following TakeOff's death, Migos split up after disputes between Quavo and Offset, the rap group’s third member.

However, the pair reunited during the 2023 BET Awards in June and performed for the first time together since TakeOff’s passing.

Surprise performance on top of the dugout by Quavo! #ForTheA Posted by Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, August 15, 2023