DUBLIN, Ga. — The last two weeks have gotten stressful, life altering and downright scary because of Coronavirus.

One woman wants to combat your nerves with a few chuckles.

She had to dig deep to come back from a personal tragedy herself.

Meet Elaine Brantley's alternate ego Maxi the preachers wife.

"She was born 25 years ago and she kind of took over my life for 25 years," Elaine said.

Maxi or Elaine have taken Coronavirus and spoofed what daily life looks like for us right now.

"When this started I kind of looked at the panic that was going on around me I don't know what triggered inside of me," she explained.

Elaine started doing Christian comedy in her mid forties and her biggest supporter her biggest fan was her husband Rickey. He was a preacher and she was the preachers wife. Well Rickey passed almost four years ago and the grief caused Elaine to stop making people laugh. Coronavirus kind of brought somthing back to life in her.

"He didn't just support me he wrote some of the songs, she reminisced.

Now Elaine is finding strength in her own voice and providing comfort to other people with her comedy.

"Most everyone is enjoying it and most of the comments have been I needed that laugh today," she said with a smile.

So a woman who had to overcome her own struggles is now hoping a personal angel will help her write the words so that others can laugh.

Elaine says she plans to drop more songs on her facebook page Wednesday night and Thursday.

