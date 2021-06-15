Roller coasters have been providing thrills in the US for 137 years

The first coaster in the U.S. only went six miles per hour.

You know the thrill you get from the twists and turns of riding your favorite roller coaster? You can thank the "Father of Gravity" for that.

June 16 is stamped in history books as the birth of the roller coaster in the U.S. and this year marks the thrill ride's 137th anniversary. It was 1884 in Coney Island when La Marcus Edna Thompson opened his Switchback Railway.

The ride was 600 feet long, ran six miles per hour, cost a nickel and wasn't a "round trip ride," according to the Coney Island History Project.

From there, the next century was full of development as roller coasters and theme parks across the U.S. sprung to life. Several of which we have right in our backyard in Florida.

It's easy to say there is no shortage of theme parks and thrills awaiting Floridians. So, if you're looking for a way to celebrate 137 years of roller coasters in America, you have plenty of options to choose from.

The legacy of Walt Disney World began with the opening of the Magic Kingdom in October 1971. While the theme park had rides that carried guests through an attraction on a track, it would be a stretch to compare them to the thrilling coasters we know today.

It wasn't until 1975 when Space Mountain joined the ranks of other Disney World rides that the theme park had a hearty roller coaster on its hands.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, known for its top-notch roller coasters, beat the popular Central Florida theme park to the punch after opening in 1959. Today, coaster enthusiasts can hop on some of "Florida's best thrill rides" like Tigris, Cobra's Curse and Cheetah Hunt.

And don't forget Universal Orlando, which brought its iconic roller coasters to the Sunshine State in 1990. While it doesn't have the same length in history as its competitors, it does have the most recently opened thrill ride.

VelociCoaster, the "new species of roller coaster" that takes park-goers racing through Universal's Islands of Adventure raptor paddock opened on June 10.