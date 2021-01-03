Sacha Baron Cohen takes home Golden Globe for Macon-filmed 'Borat' sequel

Management says filming went awry when actors started doing 'risqué' things on set. They didn't know it was for the 'Borat' sequel

MACON, Ga. — Awards-show season is in full swing, and it kicked off with the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Central Georgia had a hand in one of the award-winning movies.

Sacha Baron Cohen took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for the Georgia-filmed 'Borat' sequel.

Some scenes were filmed at the Hay House in Macon.

The film picks up where the 2006 comedy 'Borat' left off. It chronicles the adventures of fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiye, who documents real-life experiences in the United States.

Clint Sims, operations manager for the Hay House, says the staff at the 19th-century home didn’t approve the filming of Cohen’s follow-up raunchy comedy last February. Sims says a production team told Hay House management that they were shooting footage of a debutante ball.

Central Georgians were invited to dress up in formal attire to be extras on set. Sims says those people were told the filming was about a 'coming of age' event for young people.

He says actors started doing “risqué” things on set. He would not specify what they were doing, but he says they were “not very favorable.”

“Nothing like we imagined,” Sims said.

The 'Borat' sequel was also shot in other locations in Georgia, including Lilburn and Marietta during the fall of 2019, according to Vanity Fair.