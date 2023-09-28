Scene13: The 2nd annual 478 awards coming to the Grand Opera House this weekend

Two Central Georgia natives want to recognize the area's hometown talent and the change makers who go unnoticed

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — From the "Dock of the Bay" singer Otis Redding to the Macon Bacon and the military friends and family across Central Georgia. We have a lot to celebrate.

The Central Georgia pride that Westside High School grad Matt Watkins and Wilkinson High School grad Snap Hughes have for their community inspired them to start the 478 awards. The award show is on Sunday at the Grand Opera House.

"We get to celebrate the people we're around every day. People that are big deals to us and our community, but may not get celebrated on another level," says Watkins.

"Celebrating where I'm from and putting a spotlight on it has always been a big deal to me," explained Hughes.

Along with local acts hitting the stage, change makers, singers, and business owners will all be highlighted through awards given out.

"That's what we celebrate our community that stretches. It's not just a Macon thing, not just a Warner Robins thing, it's everybody that's involved in the 478," says Watkins.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the awards show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.

Tickets are here.