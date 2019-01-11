Halloween screams have barely been silenced, but holiday cheer is already taking over.

For real.

SiriusXM has started airing 24/7 Christmas music on multiple radio stations effective early Friday morning -- just a few hours after Halloween came to an end.

So if you're feeling festive and you're ready to jam to the Jingle Bell Rock or belt out Blue Christmas, today is the day for you!

Here’s a portion of their lineup of holiday music, as listed by SiriusXM:

Holly (channel 65): This station features “contemporary holiday hits” including songs by Michael Buble, Kelly Clarkson, Josh, Groban and more.

Holiday Traditions (channel 73): This station features “traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat King Cole.”

Hallmark Channel Radio (channel 70): This station features “the songs you love, brought to you by your favorite Hallmark Channel stars, like Candace Cameron Bure, who will share their own favorite carols, traditions and take you behind the scenes of their new movies.”

This is just a small sampling of their holiday stations. CLICK HERE to see the complete SiriusXM holiday music lineup.

RELATED: Everything coming to and leaving Netflix November 2019

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Great Lakes Brewing Co. kicks off Christmas Ale season with annual first pour