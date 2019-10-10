AUSTELL, Ga. — Think you can spend 30 hours in a coffin?

1,400 signed up, but only six brave souls will get the chance to do just that starting Friday at 5 p.m. at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The amusement park is hosting a coffin challenge, which asks contestants to stay in a wooden casket for 30 hours outside of designated bathroom breaks.

If extreme alone time wasn't enough, the park says contestant must compete in bizarre elimination challenges during the 30 hours.

Challenges include, but are not limited to eating a live cockroach, holding a snake for six minutes, bobbing for pig hearts in 'blood,' wearing a rotten fish necklace, and eating an exotic dinner plate.

The winner remaining after 30 hours will get $600, two 2019 Gold Season Passes, and a Fright Fest prize package of two express Haunted House passes.

If more than one coffin dweller stays put after 30 hours, there will be a tie breaker.

The competition runs through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Six Flags Over Georgia is located at 275 Riverside Pkwy in Austell, Georgia.

