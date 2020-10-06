Soaky Mountain Waterpark soft opening starts June 27, grand opening planned for 2021

The new Sevierville attraction features 50 acres of pools, rivers, watercoasters and hands-on activities.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville is getting a new attraction June 27, when people will be able to visit Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

The new waterpark will start its soft opening on June 27, with plans in the works for a grand opening early in the 2021 season, according to a press release. It will feature 50 acres of watercoasters, pools, rivers and other watery rides.

Season passholders and guests of Wilderness at the Smokies will also be able to get a sneak preview of the park on June 25 and June 26.

“We want to throw a big celebration to mark the opening of this fabulous waterpark, but for right now, we will have to wait and practice responsible social distancing and other safety precautions outlined in our Safer at Play Program,” Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, said.

Officials said they encourage people to buy tickets in advance since Soaky Mountain Waterpark will follow social distancing guidelines and operate at restricted capacity levels. Fewer tickets may be available as a result. Season passholders will be accommodated, according to a press release.

Officials said that masks will be optional inside of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, and they will not be allowed in any water attractions. They also created a safety plan for employees and visitors, to keep people healthy while they visit the park.

They also said that they will regularly maintain and disinfect the water in attractions with chlorine or bromine, to kill off COVID-19.

Food will also be served out of modified trucks, redone to provide more seating.

Season admission passes are on sale now through June 26 for $100, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daily admission tickets are $45 for anyone above 42 inches and $40 for anyone under 42 inches tall. Children under three years old do not need a ticket, according to a press release.