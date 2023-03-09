Strength of a Woman Festival returns to Atlanta

It's the summit's second year with Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill headlining arena shows.

ATLANTA — The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is making an Atlanta music festival feel like a "family affair."

Mary J. Blige announced she's bringing back the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit to the city where hip-hop thrives. The four-day experience will, of course, have music as well as panels, a comedy show, a gospel brunch, and "sooooo many surprises," she said in an Instagram post.

She'll show Atlanta some "Real Love," spreading events out throughout the city from May 11 through May 14. Performances will primarily be at State Farm Arena with Blige headlining the festival's celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. Jeezy and Busta Rhymes are among the artists that will bring "hip-hop all night" Friday.

Fans can also indulge in "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" as one of the most influential female rappers headlines Saturday's events. Coco Jones and Lucky Daye will also join Ms. Lauryn Hill for performances courtesy of the MLK Fund's initiative to empower Black women.

Though the nighttime concerts are definitely a crowd teaser, the festival also promises a summit portion with panels and conversation around empowerment, education, elevation and equity. Strength of a Woman Summit will take place between Saturday and Sunday at America's Mart.

Presale codes have been released for the arena shows. For event and ticket information, visit soawfestival.com.

The formal event flyer can be found below.

Related Articles Shaky Knees announces 2023 lineup