SZA to perform at Atlanta's State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — SZA is embarking on a 17-city arena tour, and Atlanta made the cut.
Solana Imani Rowe, known as SZA, is taking her hits on the road after releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. The Grammy award-winning artist will kick off her North American tour on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will wind through New York, Chicago and Toronto before making it to Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
Known for her hits like "The Weekend" and "Good Days," SZA will debut her latest album live to fans in Atlanta on March 7. She will be accompanied by Grammy-nominated artist Omar Apollo who is known for his hit "Evergreen." Apollo sings in English and Spanish and will open for SZA during the tour.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday. For more details, visit Ticketmaster.com or szasos.com.
Below is the list of tour dates and locations:
Feb. 21: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Feb. 22: Chicago, IL – United Center
Feb 24: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Feb 25: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Feb 27: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Feb 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 2: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 4: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
March 7: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 9: Austin, TX – Moody Center
March 10: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 13: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
March 14: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
March 16: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 18: Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 19: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
March 22: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum