Review: Taylor Swift takes her fans on a journey through the eras in Atlanta

Swift's set included more than 40 songs across 17 years of music.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? I was at Saturday's Taylor Swift concert --- one of Swift's three sold-out shows at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz stadium as part of the Eras Tour.

The concert was beyond my Wildest Dreams. She made waiting in a Ticketmaster queue for more than eight hours worth the pain.

It was an enchanting evening filled with more than three hours of Swift, and the audience feeding off of one another.

Swift had the crowd in the palm of her hand from the opening note to her final bow

There was even time for the “Taylor Swift Comedy Tour” as she told a cat joke when her earpiece malfunctioned.

The show kicked off with Gracie Abrams. Abrams has gained popularity since joining the Eras Tour, but she is an artist I first found during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She has become one of my favorite artists, and when I found out she was opening for Swift, it was an added layer of excitement.

Beabadoobee followed Abrams and got the crowd pumped up with fast paced and fun music — a perfect appetizer ahead of the main course . It was beabadoobee last show on the Eras Tour, and there was a ton of energy behind the performance.

Swift then entered using a janitor’s cart to sneak under the stage.

The stadium lost its collective mind as she rose from the bottom of the stage and screams filled the air alongside the song “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.”

She opened with the Lover era. This was significant as the pandemic caused Swift to cancel her Lover Fest shows.

This was the first time that many fans in Atlanta have gotten the chance to see Swift perform these songs.

For Swift and her fans, the bridge section of the song has taken on heightened importance as this tends to be where she flexes her songwriting prowess even more.

She let everyone know that the first big bridge of the night was coming up, and she was met with a room full of people who have been waiting for nearly six years to sing a bridge with her.

It was one of the biggest moments of the Lover era, as the crowd belted out the line “he looks up grinning like a devil.” at the top of their lungs and then some for “Cruel Summer”. I can only assume that was the moment when I started losing my voice.

Taylor introduced herself as the host for the evening and explained the concept of the Eras Tour. For someone who grew up listening to Swift but not being able to go to any of her concerts until the Reputation tour, the concept of the Eras Tour allowed me to experience some of the albums I missed out on as a kid.

This tour felt like a gift to the fans who have stuck with Swift through everything she has gone through over the course of her career including breakups, feuds with other artists, and various other things along the way.

And the fans returned the favor as of course of the nearly four-hour-long set Swift the energy inside the stadium never wavered.

She played a few more fan favorites from the album including “The Man,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “Lover.”

She wrapped up this era with one of my favorite songs — The Archer. The lyrics of this song are particularly meaningful to me and left me a bit of an emotional wreck. It was the first of many cries over the course of the night.

Fearless followed and it seemed like most people in the crowd — even the dads and husbands who had been drug along — knew most of the words to these songs as she performed the namesake song, “Fearless,” as well as “You Belong With Me,” and “Love Story.”

This offered a nice reprieve from the slower songs like “Lover” and “The Archer.” Swift is a mastermind when it comes to the pacing of her shows, and with the extensive catalog of songs, she does a good job of mixing in the hits for the casual fans as well as the deep cuts for the more hardcore Swiftie.

Fans online typically view “evermore” as the overlooked era by Swift herself. But she gave the “evermore” stans a lot to be happy about with a haunting rendition of “tis the damn season” followed by “willow,” “marjorie,” “champagne problems” and “tolerate it.”

Arguably the most special moment of the concert came during “marjorie,” a song about Swift’s grandmother.

Each fan receives a wristband that lit up the crowd for most songs. It went to the beat of songs or created patterns within the crowd.

But during this song, Swift was illuminated by phone flashlights coming from nearly everyone in attendance. It was clearly an emotional moment for Swift and the crowd. She even mentioned it once she wrapped up the song.

At this point, I was a blubbering mess, “marjorie” was released a couple weeks before my grandmother died from COVID-19. This song brought up so many wonderful memories that I had with her.

One thing Swift mentions at the beginning of the concert is she wants the fans to be able to connect with her songs and have them fit into moments in their lives. This one in particular struck that chord for me.

There was a significant change in mood though as we moved into the “Reputation” era. This tends to be some of her darker work with a lot more intensity to lyrics.

“...Ready For It?” is such an appropriate lead in song coming out of the folksier “evermore” era. She moved through this era with precision hitting on some big hits like “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “Don’t Blame Me.”

Sadly, the Speak Now era got just one song on the night with a beautiful performance of “Enchanted.” While I would have enjoyed a couple more songs like “Sparks Fly,” or “Haunted.” It did lead nicely into the “Red” era with “22,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

One of the most anticipated moments for any Swiftie came after as she played the ten-minute version of her hit “All Too Well,” This was another popular crying point for fans in the crowd.

Swift has talked at length during the rerecording process of all her albums that the fans have taken sad moments in her life and turned it into something bigger for her. Something that brings her a great deal of joy. This may be the song that connects Swift and her fans more than any other.

She slowed things down with the “Folklore” era before moving back into the epitome of her pop days with “1989.” Before jumping into surprise songs.

During her surprise song section, Swift does an acoustic version of two songs from her vast catalog.

She went with “High Infidelity” because the date she referenced in the song lined up with the date of the concert I attended. Swift followed it up with the first surprise song from Reputation with “Gorgeous.”

She ended the concert with her most recent era, “Midnights” which was released in October 2022. “Anti-Hero” and “Karma” were a couple of the standouts here.

Overall, this concert was one of the best experiences that any music fan could ever have. It goes beyond Swift. This is about artistry at the highest level. Swift has transcended the music world in a lot of ways. She now sits in the pantheon of entertainers and celebrities. It was “Enchanting” to be along for the ride on Saturday night as the “Mastermind” masterfully put on a show for the ages.

Rating: 13/13

The full setlist for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta:

"Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" "Cruel Summer" "The Man" "You Need to Calm Down" "Lover" "The Archer" "Fearless" "You Belong With Me" "Love Story" "tis the damn season" "willow" "marjorie" "champagne problems" "tolerate it" "...Ready For It?" "Delicate" "Don't Blame Me" "Look What You Made Me Do" "Enchanted" "22" "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" "I Knew You Were Trouble" "All Too Well (Ten-Minute Version)" "The 1" "Betty" "The Last Great American Dynasty" "August" "Illicit Affairs" "My Tears Richochet" "Cardigan" "Style" "Blank Space" "Shake It Off" "Wildest Dreams" "Bad Blood" "High Infidelity (surprise song)" "Gorgeous (surprise song)" "Lavender Haze" "Anti-Hero" "Midnight Rain" "Vigilante S***" "Bejeweled" "Mastermind" "Karma"