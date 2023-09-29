'Most of us started in the 70s': WMAZ ladies lunch group reflect on their time at 13

This ladies' lunch group is former WMAZ who get together twice a month to stay connected.

MACON, Ga. — On the second Tuesday of each month, a group of about 15 women get together to eat, laugh, and remember the good times of 13WMAZ.

"We are the WMAZ lunch group," Linda Fuller said.

Most of the women in the group used to work behind the scenes at 13WMAZ in production, sales, and booking. Angie Hardison says the person whose birthday is during that month decides where they go to eat but the conversations they have are valuable.

"What's been going on, just so we can keep up with what illnesses or trips or whatever we're doing," Hardison said.

Linda Fuller who is married to 13 meteorologist Mike Fullers says 13 today is not the same as it was back then.

"Most of us started in the 70s and back then WMAZ was just one big happy family. You had radio and TV and we all did things together, and we just made lifelong friends from those time," Fuller said.

Irene Ray worked at 13 for more than 40 years. She says 13 is a special place and what makes the station so great is the people.

"You cried, you got mad at each other and we loved each other. And like I said we're still together," Ray said.

TV the Cat, Captain Kangaroo, and WMAZ broadcast in Disney World were some of the highlights 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams listened to the ladies talk about. The love they have for one another is straight from the heart. Lynn and Kim Leverette didn't work at WMAZ but had family who worked in production and they were welcomed with open arms to the ladies' lunch group.

"We were just one big happy family back in the 70s. TV and radio combined and we just really always had a really great time and enjoyed being with everybody," Lynn Leverette said.

The ladies plan to continue to meet to stay connected, meet for their monthly lunch meeting, and support one another.