CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jasen Glanton is the founder of ImPowered Minds LLC. His overall mission? To create a haven for the youth in our community through guidance, education, and even making a safe place to express their emotions.

Occasionally Jasen holds fishing trips for kids.

"I decided that it would be a good thing to involve the community with fishing. So our plan was to make sure that we have a lot of support, but also supporting our kids as well," he said.

Jasen goes on to say that their overall mission is to make sure kids have a sense of self-integrity, self-respect, and self-confidence as they go through life.

"We found out that if you can raise a child's self-image, you can raise their IQ," he said.

This mission has grown so much that he has companions to help him out. Organizations include the Tampa Police Department, Verizon Wireless, and Rich House.

This particular fishing trip was special because after they got back from fishing, each kid received gifts including a fishing pole to call their own. Jasen plans on doing more trips like these in the future.

For any questions, you can reach out to ipmshina@gmail.com. You can find more information about ImPowered Minds here.