Meet the baby Angolan colobus monkey born at Zoo Atlanta!

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a new monkey in its Angolan colobus troop.

The newborn is the offspring of Adanna and George and is the sixth infant born into the zoo’s Angolan colobus troop, which now numbers 10 individuals, Zoo Atlanta announced.

The infant’s gender and name have has not been revealed. It was born on Feb. 6 and can be seen with its family in the zoo’s Monkeys of Makokou habitat, and is easily distinguished by its solid white color.

The infant may be seen with its mother, Adanna, or in the care of other group members, which is typical for Angolan colobus monkeys. In addition to its parents, the group also includes its grandmother, Lami; adult female Kinshasa; and siblings and half-siblings Gerri, Kito, Orlando, Zera, and Zuli.

Zoo Atlanta reports adult Angolan colobus monkeys are notable for their striking black coats; long, white mantle fur; white whiskers and beards; and white tails. The newborn will gradually acquire this distinctive coloration in coming months, according to the zoo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new member to our colobus group. This is a very dynamic group that offers visitors an excellent opportunity to observe natural social interactions and infant care,” Jennifer Mickelberg, Vice President of Collections and Conservation, said in a statement. “This species also has a very important educational message about the many threats facing African wildlife.”

The species are native to forests, savannas and swamplands in middle Africa, according to the zoo. Angolan colobus monkeys are currently classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their primary threats include habitat destruction and hunting for bushmeat and skins. The species is considered sacred in west Africa because of its shy, aloof nature.

Zoo Atlanta tells us sightings of the new arrival are temperature-permitting, as the Zoo’s primate populations may not be in their outdoor habitats if temperatures are below 50 degrees.

Learn more about their species or plan a visit at zooatlanta.org