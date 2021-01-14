'Cobra Kai' casting new actors in Atlanta for upcoming fourth season

Casting directors on the hit Netflix show are currently searching for fresh faces to appear in various scenes at the end of January.

ATLANTA — Fans of the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai” can expect the next installment of the series as producers have begun pre-production in Atlanta for the upcoming fourth season.

While an official release date for season four has not been revealed, like the show’s previous three seasons, production is happening throughout Georgia.

Project Casting reports casting directors on the hit show are currently searching for fresh faces to appear in various scenes at the end of January.

The Wrap reports season three reached No. 1 overall on Netflix in 28 countries and reached the Top 10 in 85 countries, following its release. Between all three seasons that have aired thus far on Netflix, 73 million households have watched some of “Cobra Kai.”

The series picks up where the popular 1980’s hit film “The Karate Kid” takes off. The continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) picked up as a YouTube Original series.

The first two seasons of "Cobra Kai" aired on YouTube's premium service before Netflix picked up the series in its third season. Season three found everyone reeling in the aftermath of a violent high school brawl.

“While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance,” according to Netflix.