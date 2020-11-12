Disney's Nat Geo 'Genius' series to chronicle life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Producers recently wrapped “Genius: Aretha," which will chronicle the life of Grammy Award-winning singer Aretha Franklin.

ATLANTA — A new series chronicling the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will come to Disney+ in 2021.

The Walt Disney Company unveiled a galaxy’s worth of upcoming feature films and streaming offerings on Thursday including nearly a dozen "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero spinoff series, including the next installment of National Geographic’s “Genius” series.

“From executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the fourth installment of Genius will premiere exclusively on @disneyplus and explore the extraordinary life and immeasurable impact of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Disney revealed in a tweet.

Howard and Grazer are no strangers to producing content in Georgia. The duo filmed their current Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy” in the state back in 2019.

Producers recently wrapped “Genius: Aretha," which will chronicle the life of Grammy Award-winning singer Aretha Franklin.

Academy Award-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo is set to appear as Franklin. In a 30-second teaser for the series, she appears in several scenes as the singer who is most known for hits like “Respect,” "Think,” and “Natural Woman."

Before that, “Genius” explored the life of famed painter Picasso.

Dr. King is one of Atlanta’s native sons and one of the nation’s most transformative leaders. His message of equality, non-violence, and justice is as relevant today as it was in the 60s.