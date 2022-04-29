'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ms. Juicy in ICU

Ms. Juicy's team did not specify what she is being hospitalized for.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A star on Lifetime's 'Little Women: Atlanta' is in the hospital Friday.

According to a statement from her team that was posted to her Instagram account, Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson is in stable condition.

"The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for your to respect their privacy at this time," the post reads.

Ms. Juicy's team did not not specify why she is being hospitalized, but they stated they are planning to keep the pubic updated if anything changes regarding her condition.

Lifetime debuted its sixth season of 'Little Women: Atlanta' in 2021, chronicling the cast members' journey as they came together with the common goal of making their mark on the Atlanta hip hop industry.