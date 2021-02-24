Marvel teases summer release Georgia-filmed 'Loki' series for Disney Plus

Actor Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

ATLANTA — Marvel Studios announced the release date for one of its latest Disney Plus series for the summer.



“Loki” follows the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," according to the studio's release.

Scenes were filmed throughout parts of Georgia, including at Fayetteville's Trilith Studios -- formerly known as Pinewood Studios Atlanta.

The first episode of the series is set to be released on June 11, 2021. "Loki" is one of three original series produced by Marvel Studios that were halted at the start of the global pandemic back in March 2020.

Along with "Loki," “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were forced to pause their productions in Georgia. This caused release dates for all three Marvel series to be delayed.

The 10-part "WandaVision" series premiered on the streaming service in January. It will be followed by "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," which debuts in early March, before "Loki" bows in June.

Disney Plus has plans for other Marvel Studios series following "Loki" over the course of the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KXEG9kXbTh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 24, 2021

Back in November, Disney announced another 15 live-action Marvel Studios projects for its streaming service.