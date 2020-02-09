For the first time ever, Netflix is offering viewers a chance to stream content for free

ATLANTA — Popular streaming service Netflix is offering a free-to-watch page for potential customers.
For the first time ever, users won’t have to register and subscribe, they can just press play and watch.
Titles including the Georgia-filmed “Stranger Things,” “Love is Blind,” “When They See Us,” “Boss Baby,” and “Bird Box” are currently available to view for free.
Earlier this year, Netflix experimented with offering viewers a chance to watch the sequel for “P.S. I Still Love You.”
Along with its primary competitor in the streaming marketplace, Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix currently offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and more on thousands of internet-connected devices.
As more premium streaming platforms like Quibi, HBO Max, Apple TV+, CBS All Access, Disney Plus, and NBCUniversal’s Peacock have entered the market in recent years, more consumers are taking advantage of free trials.
To access the Netflix free content page, viewers can go to https://www.netflix.com/watch-free.
There is no word on how long Netfllix will offer the shows and films for free.