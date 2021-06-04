Pilot for 'The Wonder Years' reboot films in Little Five Points

Although a release date for the series has not been announced, there is major star-power involved with the production.

ATLANTA — Production for the reboot of the popular 90s dramedy “The Wonder Years” is underway throughout Georgia. Crews were spotted setting up in the Little Five Points neighborhood in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Nadine Marzullo shared pictures of the action in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

Although a release date for the series has not been announced, there is major star-power involved with the production.

Last week, Deadline announced Don Cheadle will narrate the show. The Emmy award-winning actor will play adult Dean Williams in the single-camera pilot.

Fred Savage, who starred in the original series, is one of the executive producers, along with Saladin Patterson and Lee Daniels.

Patterson, who serves as a writer, will reportedly be using his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama as inspiration.

Daniels is no stranger to producing TV in Atlanta. The ‘Empire’ head honcho produced “Star,” which ran for three seasons on FOX in metro Atlanta.

ABC reported the half-hour family comedy-drama will focus on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery set during the same time as the first series, and how they "made sure it was 'The Wonder Years' for them too."

The popular program was originally told from the adolescent perspective following the life of Kevin Arnold, played by Savage, and his family set in the suburbs of the late 1960s and early 70s. Narrated by an adult Kevin, its themes included the turbulent times as well as the challenges of growing up, like crushes and friendship.

Producers are also looking for fresh faces to be part of the series. Project Casting reported casting opportunities on April 3.

