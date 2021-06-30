Production for 'Black Panther' sequel officially underway in metro Atlanta

The highly anticipated sequel for one of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters has kicked off at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios) in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Production for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kicked off production in metro Atlanta.

The highly anticipated sequel for one of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters has kicked off at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios) in Fayetteville, Marvel Studios chief told Kevin Feige told Variety.

Back in April, Ryan Coogler, the director behind "Black Panther" and the Creed film series weighed in on the fallout over Georgia’s election law that has several high-profile projects and directors deciding if they will keep their productions active in the state.

In the essay, Coogler expressed while Georgia holds a special place in his heart, he remains disappointed with the “ramifications for voters following the passage of SB 202."

Production for the film was tragically impacted by the unexpected death of the movie’s lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, last September.

The film’s original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new feature.

Letitia Wright, who appeared as T’Challa’s sister Shuri, is speculated to take on a leading role in the sequel.

Check out a full list of productions filming right now in Atlanta here.

Our Insiders are the MVPs of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.