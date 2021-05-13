WATCH: Puppy siblings in Australia go wild while meeting each other for first time

The pair share the same fur dad and are one year apart. They are already inseparable!

Meet Scout and Frankie!

Scout is Frankie's big sister, a role she takes very seriously. She fell in love with Frankie the minute her parents brought Frankie home. Scout ran around the big box with Frankie inside, her tail going crazy!

The sisters live in Australia with their human parents. They share the same fur dad and are one year apart.

Their owner told 3News their bond is amazing, and that Scout always looks after Frankie and will also correct her little sister's behavior. Since they are both still puppies, they have a lot of energy and love to play and chase each other.