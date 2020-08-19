Rapper Future gives scholarships to students impacted by COVID-19

Future created the 'I’m Still a Dreamer' scholarship to assist incoming freshmen who were greatly impacted by COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Future is giving back to students who are aiming to brighten their own time ahead with a scholarship!

The Grammy award-winning music mogul announced his FreeWishes Foundation’s COVID-19 scholarship contest last month and got a great response from fans pursuing higher education.

Future, whose real name Nayvadius Wilburn, created the “I’m Still a Dreamer” scholarship to assist incoming freshmen who were greatly impacted by COVID-19.

This isn't a new effort for the "Commas" rapper. Back in 2019, during his Legendary Night tour, Future awarded a scholarship at every stop of the tour.

Due to the pandemic, Future hasn’t been able to hit the road, but he’s certainly still winning, with two nominations for the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards from his collaboration with Drake.

During this time, Future has been focusing on creating music and his FreeWishes Foundation initiatives with his sister Tia Wilburn and mother, Stephanie Jester.

After assisting nearly 100,000 healthcare workers, families, patients and children with his Mask On campaign back in March, the mogul and his foundation are looking for new ways to give back.

PHOTOS | Future donates scholarships to students impacted by pandemic 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams. Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big,” Future wrote 11Alive in a statement.

"It's only the beginning of a bright future for those who believe," Jester added.

Out of the many applicants, the foundation’s panel of judges selected six incoming freshmen for the “I’m Still a Dreamer” COVID-19 scholarship.

The awardees included:

· Ryann Seabrook Phillips – Spelman College

· Sydel Idehen – Mercer University

· Alexis Thomas-Fitzgerald – Kennesaw State University

· Jaela Curtis – Kennesaw State University

· Khadijah Muhammad – Agnes Scott College