Sacramento's dancing grandma celebrates 100th birthday

"I feel great. I feel like I'm 21 years old," Mary Rose Butler said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It seems like everyone is trying to figure out the secret to living a long life.

And while many of us are searching for the right answer, it appears Mary Rose Butler has figured it out.

The dancing grandma of Sacramento hit 100 years old on Thursday, July 16.

Butler was born and raised in Sacramento, and in her younger adult years, she was a professional dancer, hence the nickname. She continued dancing for fun up into her 90s.

Despite hitting triple digits in age, Butler said she still feels young and full of life.

“I feel great," Butler said. "I feel like I’m 21 years old. Live a good life and you will make it.”

Butler has four grandchildren and eight-great grandchildren. In her spare time, she’s an avid bonanza card player.

So, what does one have to do to make it to 100 years old?

“Clean and honest living, and faith in God," Butler said.

Butler's family will celebrate her milestone birthday with a parade in front of her house on Saturday morning. And who knows maybe she'll will bust out a few dance steps.

