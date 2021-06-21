Steven Starks debuts ‘Black Barbers Doc’

The film series kicked with profiling Atlanta-area shops and will unveil future episodes covering other cities.

ATLANTA — During Juneteenth weekend, Steven Starks debuted his inaugural documentary ‘Black Barbers Doc,’ a film that showcases the exclusive community that bonds Black men.

Starks said the barber shop is a safe space for him and countless other men that mirror his origins.

“Going to my barber each week is a necessary part of the way I move through the world. After I get my fresh cut, it’s like I’ve donned a Superman cape. I can face the challenges of what it means to be a Black man in America, and I know there are people who understand and have my back,” Starks said in a statement.

“Black Barbers Doc” peels back the curtain and offers insight into a seemingly unlikely but vital, protective and productive system for black men to commune, survive and thrive, according to a release.