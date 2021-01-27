Tyler Perry TV special will address fears and concerns of COVID-19 vaccine

The media mogul sat down with some of Georgia's top medical experts for a half-hour program “COVID-19 Vaccine & the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special” for BET.

The media mogul sat down with some of Georgia's top medical experts for a half-hour program, “COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special,” for BET.

The show, set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her, will tackle the hard-hitting questions to help the Black community gain insight into the recent rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the program, Perry sat down with top medical experts Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean, Emory School of Medicine at Grady Health System, and Kimberly Dyan Manning, MD Professor of Medicine at Grady Health System.

Grady, located in Atlanta, is one of the nation’s leading academic safety net health systems, known for its trauma, stroke and burn care. Grady is also a leading research site and was proud to be part of the Moderna vaccine trials

According to BET, the half-hour special provides helpful and factual information for viewers looking to protect themselves and their families from this unprecedented crisis.

Perry also served at the executive producer of the program.

