MACON, Ga. — Country superstar Travis Tritt is headed to Macon at the end of 2019.

According to a news release, it's a full band show with the multi-platinum selling artist whose singles dominated the country charts throughout the 1990s.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, November 22, at the Macon City Auditorium.

Tickets start at $32 and go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or the Macon Coliseum box office.

Last year, Tritt had an acoustic show at the Macon City Auditorium where he told stories between songs and performed without a backing band.

