Another feature film production coming to Macon's Luther Williams Field

The 'unDEFILED' crew will spend the week of March 7th-12th filming throughout parts of Downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — After a several month hiatus, movie crews are back in Macon. A new feature film, 'unDEFILED,' is using the city’s Luther Williams Field as their main backdrop.

Bradford Hayes, an actor and producer in the film, is used to working on movie sets, but not sets this close to home.

“It took me about five minutes, just got straight on the 75 and I was here,” Hayes said.

The film 'unDEFILED' is based off the true story of an aged minor league ballplayer who gets a shot at his dreams, but at the cost of someone else’s life.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in Macon, so this film having baseball in the background and this stadium, where else was I going to shoot it?,” Hayes said.

The role is not much of a stretch for Hayes, who used to play baseball professionally.

Director Matt McCaulley said Hayes was the one who suggested Luther Williams Field.

“The history behind this ball field is amazing, the perfect setting for our film,” said McCaulley.

McCaulley says the process has been years in the making, and was put on pause due to COVID-19.

“I don’t think excitement is a good word. Surreal is probably more proper,” he said.

They’re now they’re ready to hit the ground running, but carefully.

“Various organizations like screen actor guild came out with protocols that make it safe,” McCaulley said.

Some of these protocols include getting tested before arriving to set, temperature checks and the use of PPE when possible.

“It’s not like we’re just opening the park to film here. There’s a lot that goes into this with our staff and their staff,” Macon Bacon President Brandon Raphael said.

Raphael feels like everyone is on the same page.

“The number one priority is to make sure we’re doing this the right way,” he said.

Hayes couldn’t feel more comfortable with the protocols in place.

“Everybody has worked together on this and I feel like we have it under control,” Hayes said.

According to Visit Macon Vice President of Development, Aaron Buzza, said the main impact to the public will be on March 12.