Universal Orlando's Jurassic World: VelociCoaster ride opens Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla — The creators of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort had more to contend with than just encounters with rabid raptors. They faced a global pandemic that shut down the theme park resort for weeks last year and kept visitors at bay when it reopened last summer.

Now, the roller coaster opens to the public on Thursday at the resort’s Islands of Adventure park, becoming the first major ride to debut at the theme park mecca of central Florida since last year’s virus-inspired closings.

The ride features actors from the Jurassic World movies recreating their roles, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.

The adventure starts in the ride's queue where riders will be met with loud rumbles, flashing lights and stable scents of wet dirt and vegetation, according to Universal.

According to Universal, the ride will take twists and turns and even go upside-down while traversing land and water. According to a press release, the track stands 155-feet tall and travels up to 70 mph.

Guests will encounter "a series of intense maneuvers" along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, according to the theme park. Universal adds that the ride includes near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and high-speed launches.

Velocicoaster will also be Universal's steepest drop yet as ride cars will experience the "signature Top Hat" and will enter an 80-degree drop from 155-feet in the air.

