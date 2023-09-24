'The most grand stage' | Usher talks upcoming Super Bowl performance during Apple Music interview

The R&B superstar will be the first Atlanta artist to headline the iconic show.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier story.

For the fist time ever, one of Atlanta's own will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show, as Usher prepares to perform on the NFL's biggest stage.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher would lead the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Amid the announcement on Sunday, Usher was interviewed live by Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe.

"This is the most grand stage to ever play on," Usher remarked adding "those 13 minutes mean everything, been on my bucket list for a long time"

Usher went on to say that part of the honor of performing during the Super Bowl was being on a stage that so many great artists have stood before. But above all else, it's the excitement of doing something for the first time.

"You remember the first time you heard your record play on the radio, you remember the first time you heard your voice...this is like that," he said.

Later in the interview, Usher touched on his own career, leading up to the big show and what the secret to his longevity has been.

"I've just been happy in my worst moments and I've been grateful to be fortunate enough to just stay passionate," he noted "If you stay motivated and you stay focused on the work and not the stress...something about this journey has been about never arriving...the journey is the destination."

While Atlanta rapper Big Boi did manage to perform at the Half Time show back in 2019, the 2024 show will mark the first time that an artist from the "A" will be the main attraction. During his year, Big Boi shared the stage with Maroon 5.