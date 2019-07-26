WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Southeastern regional tournament complex is celebrating it's tenth year hosting the games.

Southeastern Regional Softball and Baseball Director Jenn Colvin says the community has been a big supporter over the past decade.

"The time has flown by," Colvin said.

This year they had a record number of volunteers sign up to work the games at 135 people.

She says about 30 of those folks have volunteered every year since they opened in 2009.

David Moran is one of those volunteers.

"When they announce the kids names to see them come out on the field when they arrive and see the field it's like going to Disney World," Moran said.

Colvin says she has enjoyed seeing families come back that participated in earlier years.

"It's also interesting to see just where some of these young people have gone in their ten years after they've left here and some of the families that have come back that were part of our earlier events," Colvin said.

