Georgia National Fair announces concert headliners. Here's who is playing

PERRY, Georgia — A few big names are set to headline the Georgia National Fair concert series coming in October to Perry,
The 34th edition of the Georgia National Fair will run for 11 days, starting Oct. 5-15th. The headlining concerts will take place each night at 7:30 p.m. and are located on the outdoor Georgia National Stage. The lineup features various artists from all genres and eras.
Here is a look at the lineup:
Thursday, October 5th: Mark Chesnutt
Friday, October 6th: Sidewalk Prophets
Saturday, October 7th: MJ Live
Sunday, October 8th: Southside Worship
Monday, October 9th: Lee Greenwood
Tuesday, October 10th: Tesla
Wednesday, October 11th: Billy Ocean
Thursday, October 12th: Smash Mouth
Friday, October 13th: Randy Houser
Saturday, October 14th: Grapevine
Sunday, October 15th: Rumba Latina
All Georgia National concerts are free with the price of admission. Admission will range from $10-$15, seniors are $10, and kids 10 and under are free. You can find the fair’s official Spotify playlist, tickets and deals here.
