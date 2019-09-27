MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This weekend, you have a chance to see a free wooden boat show on Lake Sinclair, and here's why seeing them on the water is so special.

Tom Neff restores old boats. He brought the one he's riding in back to life and he loves opening it up on Lake Sinclair.

"It cuts the water more and the fiberglass boats are designed to go fast and they didn't care about the ride," he said.

But you can snag a ride in a classic on September 28 at the Classic Wooden Boat Show!

Charles Ray is running this year's show.

"We've got approximately 20 boats coming in. Mostly wooden boats and a couple of fiberglass boats," he said.

Of course, Charles has one of his own.

"When I go fill up my boat at the gas station, it's not uncommon to have five or six people come up and talk about the boat. Usually a five-minute fuel job winds up being 30 minutes talking to people where I got it, how it was restored, and where it came from," he explained.

You can get all your questions answered and snap some pictures at the show which happens at the Little Marina in Milledgeville.

Once again, the show is the 28th at the Little River Park Campground and Marina. Admission is free.

Tom says if you want to ride in a boat, just talk to the boat owner at the event.

