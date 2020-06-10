9-year-old saves mom and siblings during medical emergency

Emma Fosberg got into the front seat and put the car in neutral after her mom's blood sugar crashed out of the blue.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Nine-year-old Emma Fosberg is now called a hero after she jumped into action and saved her mom and siblings. Her and her family left horseback riding lessons on Friday when her mom, Kendra Fosberg, started to have a medical emergency.

"For some reason, something triggered. We don't know if it was medicine or what was going on, but my blood sugar crashed," Kendra said.

Kendra is a Type 1 Diabetic and said she has never crashed before.

"And I woke up with paramedics and there," Kendra said.

According to the Temple Police Department, they were driving down State Highway 36. Emma jumped into her mother's lap and put the vehicle into neutral. Emma said her dad is the one who helped her over the phone. Kendra said they probably would have died if it wasn't for Emma.

The Temple PD echoed those comments on their Facebook page.

"Emma's bravery likely saved the lives of her mother and brothers," the department wrote.