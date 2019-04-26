HOUSTON — A 91-year-old Air Force Veteran has returned home 20 months after Hurricane Harvey thanks to local volunteers and Home Depot.

Hurricane Harvey hit Houston more than six hundred days ago. To some people, that’s an eternity living without your home but, when that person is 91 years old, it’s the blink of an eye.

Soggy sheet rock fell from the ceiling the first night. Somehow, Harry Williams’ bedroom was the only room in the house that wasn’t damaged.

“The wind was high and it sounded like thunder,” said Williams.

The Air Force veteran has lived in the house since he came back to Houston after World War II.

“For 85 years,” said Williams. “I’ve been here in the city of Houston. I’ve seen the city grow.”

Williams says his key to life and happiness is treating people right and doing the right thing. Friday, karma came back around.

“They’re doing a marvelous job,” said Williams. “If anybody would have told me this house would have been selected I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Home Depot teamed up with Rebuilding Together Houston to repair Williams’ home.

The team did major repairs in the months leading up to Friday when dozens of volunteers finished the job by painting the exterior, installing safety aids, air quality control measures and completing small jobs in and outside the house.

